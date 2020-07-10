PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Parts of Delaware and the Jersey Shore are feeling Tropical Storm Fay’s impacts Friday. The storm will ride along the coast of New Jersey throughout the day, bringing heavy rain to the area.

Rainfall with this system will generally range from 1-3 inches with local areas receiving as much as 4 inches. A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Cape May County, New Jersey until 2:15 p.m. Friday.

In Stone Harbor, streets have already began to flood after heavy rain made its way through Cape May County.

Flooding also took over streets in Avalon, New Jersey. A few cars were caught in the high waters.

Street flooding in #AvalonNJ #TropicalStormFay A few cars got caught in this. Turn around!!! pic.twitter.com/eYKPPv5fxQ — Zeke Orzech (@Zeke_O) July 10, 2020

Winds will be strong out of the east and northeast during the day Friday. Peak sustained winds will reach as high as 35 to 45 mph and peak gusts could top 50 mph at the shore.

The system will churn up the surf today and likely over the weekend too. There is a high risk for dangerous rip currents to develop Friday and we should look for moderate or high risk of dangerous rip current development over the weekend too.

The heaviest rain will let up late Friday evening and Friday night, with the Tropical Storm itself exiting to the north as we head into Saturday.

However, even with the tropical system moving away the weekend could still be a bit unsettled, thanks to a weak cold front that approaches from the west.

The weekend boundary will allow for a few pop-up thunderstorms to be in the forecast Saturday afternoon, with partly cloudy skies. A few of the storms Saturday have the potential to turn severe, mainly across the eastern half of the region.

The weak front from Saturday will remain in the area Sunday but should stay far enough south that we will be sunny and dry during the day.

As the front tracks back north slightly on Monday and Tuesday, another chance for limited thunderstorm activity will return to the forecast to start the workweek.

Expect hot and sunny weather for the middle and end of the week.