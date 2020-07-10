PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The city of Philadelphia has made its bid to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The city launched a website Friday with its pitch to FIFA.
Officials say the city is built to host major events. It’s touting its success hosting events like the 120th Army-Navy Game in 2019, the 2017 NFL Draft, the 2016 Democratic National Convention, and the 2015 Papal visit, just to name a few.
Philadelphia was selected as one of the 17 U.S. finalists to host the 2026 event. If chosen, matches will be held at Lincoln Financial Field.
The city is asking the community to show their support by making a pledge at Philadelphia2026.com.
Only 10 U.S. cities will be chosen as host sites. This will mark the first time FIFA is bringing the World Cup to U.S. soil since 1994.
FIFA is expected to announce the host cities sometime next year.
