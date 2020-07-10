PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The city of Philadelphia has issued a mandatory closure of a homeless encampment on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. In a formal notice Friday, officials said all the tents must be removed no later than July 17.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

This comes after four weeks of negotiations between city officials and those living there. The encampment of about 100 people formed along the Parkway last month as a way to protest the lack of affordable housing.

“The posting is being made now because the organizers have refused the city’s offers, and because the city is increasingly concerned about public health and safety at the site,” the city said in a statement.

Since the encampment formed, there have been two stabbings and an overdose death in the camp, officials said.

“Neighbors along the Parkway and in the surrounding neighborhoods—despite showing admirable patience—understandably grew alarmed by reports of human feces, needles and other health violations at the site which is not suitable for camping,” the city said.

Prior to the closure, the city says it will ramp up its efforts to offer services to the camp residents. Officials will hold a “Homeless Connect” resource event on July 15 and 16. Service representatives from the departments of Health, Behavioral Health and Homeless Services will be present on the Parkway near the camp.

“Teams will offer to work intensively with participants to connect them to services and begin the process of developing a plan that will lead to permanent housing,” Liz Hersh, Director of the Office of Homeless Services, said. “It is the City’s goal that by the end of next week, everyone in that camp will have a plan and a place to go right away – if the camp organizers allow. We are heartbroken that we have not been able to do more to help people. This camp cannot continue, but the unmet needs of homeless people remain. And we remain resolute in our work to end homelessness.”