PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is fighting for his life after he was injured in a hit-and-run in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday on Seltzer and Front Streets.
Police say the driver and a passenger got out of the car, looked at the victim on the ground, and then took off.
The victim is in very critical condition.
Police believe they are looking for silver SUV, possibly a Jeep Grand Cherokee.
