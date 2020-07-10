Comments
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Officials have identified a 77-year-old Delaware County man who died after being found unconscious in shallow water on an Atlantic City beach. Atlantic City Beach Patrol Lifeguards located and removed Gustave Vincolato from shallow water at the Ohio Avenue beach on July 9 at 3 p.m.
Once Vincolato was on the beach, lifeguards began CPR.
Vincolato was transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division where he was pronounced deceased.
The Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office will be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of Vincolato’s death.
