Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a rainy Summerfest Friday and we have a sweet suggestion for an indoor activity. We’re serving up a little taste of summer with some cool cupcakes.
A 13-year-old expert baker Avner Schwartz, from the Philadelphia area, wowed the judges on the Food Networks’ “Kids Baking Championship.”
Now, Avner is showing Vittoria Woodill how to decorate some desserts that will make a real splash this summer.
WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.
You must log in to post a comment.