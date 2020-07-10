PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two Philadelphia restaurants were ordered to close for violating the city’s COVID-19 guidelines, the Philadelphia Health Department confirmed Friday. Officials say the Black Taxi, in Fairmount, and Golf & Social, in Fishtown, were ordered to close after failing an inspection last Friday.

Officials say the restaurants were inspected on July 3, and both were found to have foodborne illness violations in addition to COVID-19-related infractions.

According to the health department, Black Taxi, on Fairmount Avenue, was cited after employees were observed not wearing face masks nor practicing social distancing.

Additionally, officials say the restaurant received four verbal warnings before being ordered to close. Neighbors reported the restaurant to the health department for having crowds.

Black Taxi was shut down for two days and reopened after passing inspection on Sunday, July 5.

Golf & Social, on Delaware Avenue, was cited for both staff and patrons failing to wear face coverings nor practicing social distancing, according to the health department.

Officials say the restaurant has failed to take measures to reduce the number of people inside, as well as not implementing barriers at the rooftop bar ordering station nor the first-floor food pickup station.

The restaurant remains closed awaiting a reinspection.

The health department says these are the only two restaurant closings due to COVID-19 violations thus far.