PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania becomes a campaign stop Thursday for Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Both men will be emphasizing the state’s importance as a key battleground.
The vice president will meet with Philadelphia police officers at the police union’s headquarters this afternoon.
Before that, Pence will talk about reopening the economy at a business in Malvern.
Former Vice President Biden will also speak about the economy near Scranton.
