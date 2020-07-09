PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — During the presidential election, the candidates do their best to connect with the citizens of the United States and normally that includes taking photos, handshakes and other appropriate gestures. But, with the current health pandemic, how can candidates connect with voters on a personal level and protect themselves from potential coronavirus exposure?

How about an elbow bump?

Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Lancaster to applause from three local supporters Thursday afternoon. The masked vice president briefly chatted with the supporters — who were also wearing masks — and bumped elbows with them in place of a hand shake.

The gesture could be the new form of handshake in order to protect people from potentially being exposed to COVID-19. An elbow bump allows people to stay a safe distance from one another, while sharing a rather humorous gesture.

Pence is making several stops while motoring through Pennsylvania.

He landed in Lancaster, then traveled to Manheim to deliver remarks at a Trump victory location.

More people are welcoming @VP to #LancasterCounty. He’s here for a campaign-style bus tour of part of PA. His last stop will be #Philly https://t.co/Wb8IYiX7qR @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/LwlKdrhiWU — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) July 9, 2020

The event was closed to the press, so media members waited inside a garage with members of the Secret Service, who were also seen wearing masks.

While Pence was at his fundraiser, reporters and photographers waited inside this garage. That’s the secret service masked up @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/VP7Hzd9yfd — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) July 9, 2020

Pence was greeted by a large crowd of Trump, and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, supporters in Malvern.

A big crowd of Trump supporters as well as Biden supporters are outside where the roundtable will be here in #Malvern @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/sukgqciOkF — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) July 9, 2020

CBS3 has been informed that before Pence or his staffed arrived at the Rajant Corporation event two people tested positive for COVID-19. The tests were taken by individuals who may be in contact with Pence during the event.

The two people who tested positive were not permitted into the event space and the areas in the building they had visited were disinfected hours before the vice president’s arrival.

Routine tests of ppl who might have been in contact with the @VP at the Rajant roundtable found 2 ppl tested positive. The areas in the building they had visited were disinfected. This happened hours before the VP’s arrival @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/hMMNKECiEG — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) July 9, 2020

Pence will finish his trip in Philadelphia visiting the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge before giving live remarks at a Back the Blue rally.

You can watch Vice President Mike Pence’s live remarks on CBSPhilly.com at 5:20 p.m.