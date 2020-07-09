Comments
LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a deadly two-car crash Wednesday afternoon in Gloucester County. Logan Township police believe a Ford Taurus tried to pass another vehicle on Heron Drive, then crossed the center line, and had a head-on collision with a Chevy Malibu.
Both drivers, a 22-year-old woman from Darby, Pennsylvania and a 27-year-old woman from Philadelphia, died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
