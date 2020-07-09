WORCESTER, Pa. (CBS) — There is nothing like a good slice of pizza for lunch, dinner — anytime really. CBS3’s Vittoria Woodill found a place that serves up slices with some fun and unexpected toppings.
This week’s Takeout with Tori features Olce’s Pizza Grille on Skippack Pike in Worcester, a place where the slices are full of surprises.
How do you feel about corn on pizza?
Owner Kevin Carton says their corn pizza is their summer specialty and last summer they sold over 4,000 of them.
And even during the pandemic, many families wanted exactly what Carton’s did, a place to plop by, feel good and support.
“The pandemic has been horrible and hurt the business but for me, it’s reinvigorated the love of this business,” Carton said.
