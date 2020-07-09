Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Union area shared a strong message on Thursday morning. The players recognized the victims of police violence in support of Black Lives Matter.
Prior to their game against NYC FC at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Bay Lake, Florida, each player had a name of a victim on the back of their jersey. The phrase “One Life Too Many” was also featured.
The team shared a video on Twitter with the caption, “Standing as One.”
Our players stand together. One name too many. pic.twitter.com/tPoR8DWveN
— PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) July 9, 2020
