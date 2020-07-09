PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 19-year-old man is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the head in a Southwest Philadelphia triple shooting, police say. The triple shooting happened on the 600 block of Reinhard Street just before 5 p.m. Thursday.
Police say the 19-year-old man was shot once in the head. He was transported by police to Presbyterian Hospital and placed in critical condition.
A 31-year-old man was shot once in the right arm and a 29-year-old man was shot once in the stomach and leg. Both victims were transported to Presbyterian Hospital and placed in stable condition.
It is unclear if any weapons were recovered or if any arrests were made at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
