PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Superintendent of Philadelphia Public Schools says he hopes to get children back to class in the fall, as President Donald Trump has called for. However, he said he will rely on advice from health experts.
“Families want children back in schools. But we have a responsibility to ensure that children, staff members and all else who work in their schools are safe. So, safety and science will guide our decisions,” Dr. William Hite said.
On Wednesday, the president criticized his own federal health officials for the school health guidelines they have put out.
The White House says other guidance will be released next week.
