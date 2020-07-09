PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just a few days after the Philadelphia Phillies released their schedule for the coronavirus-shortened season, fans now also know who the team will be facing next season. The Phillies will kick off the 2021 season with back-to-back series against NL East opponents.
First, they will take on the Atlanta Braves starting Thursday, April 1 at Citizens Bank Park. That series will be followed by three more home games against the New York Mets.
Your 2021 Phillies schedule has been delivered: https://t.co/ZdTUDEoJNV#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/7Sem4PV6vi
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 9, 2020
The Phillies’ home schedule also includes interleague play with American League East teams. This includes weekend series against Boston Red Sox on May 21-23 and New York Yankees on June 12-13.
The 2021 home schedule will end with the Phillies taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates in a four-game series on September 23-26.
After that, the team will conclude the season with a six-game road trip against the Braves and then the Miami Marlins with the regular season ending on Oct. 3.
