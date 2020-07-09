Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Negotiations have broken down between city officials and the organizers of a homeless encampment on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Organizers say they want the city to transfer low-income housing units to a community land trust.
They say officials have not offered permanent low-income housing to any of the 150 or more people staying at the encampment.
Members say the encampment is a form of protest over the city’s policies on homelessness.
Eyewitness News reached out to city officials for comment but have not heard back.
