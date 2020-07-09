Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is launching a new ad campaign to urge residents to mask up in public. The new ad campaign will be coming to sidewalks, buses, social media and more.
One slogan says, “Love your neighbor, wear a mask.”
The mayor said a recent poll showed that 75% of Philadelphians agree it’s important to wear a mask when leaving the house. However, 25% were either on the fence or opposed to masks.
“We really want to take aggressive action to motivate the proper continued use of masks by anyone out in public,” Kenney said. “This campaign aims to normalize mask use for everyone.”
In Philadelphia, masks are mandatory in public.
The mayor admits enforcement is difficult.
Kenney said he’s not ready to fine people over masks.
