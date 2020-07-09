Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 19-year-old man has died after being shot in the head in a Southwest Philadelphia triple shooting, police say. The triple shooting happened on the 6000 block of Reinhard Street just before 5 p.m. Thursday.
Police say the 19-year-old man was shot once in the head. He was transported by police to Presbyterian Hospital. He was pronounced at 9:32 p.m.
A 31-year-old man was shot once in the right arm and a 29-year-old man was shot once in the stomach and leg. Both victims were transported to Presbyterian Hospital and placed in stable condition.
It is unclear if any weapons were recovered or if any arrests were made at this time.
An investigation is ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.