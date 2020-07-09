CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers are about to restart their NBA season next month. The team took off for Disney’s Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida, for training camp Thursday.

Leave it to Joel Embiid to give everyone a good laugh. Embiid showed up to the flight wearing a Tyvek suit.

Once the team arrives in Orlando, they will have to quarantine for two days before hitting the court.

