Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers are about to restart their NBA season next month. The team took off for Disney’s Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida, for training camp Thursday.
Leave it to Joel Embiid to give everyone a good laugh. Embiid showed up to the flight wearing a Tyvek suit.
There should be an oral history of this photo in 10 years. https://t.co/GjgMNbBol5
— Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) July 9, 2020
Once the team arrives in Orlando, they will have to quarantine for two days before hitting the court.
You must log in to post a comment.