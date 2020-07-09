MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — Delaware County is growing concerned over a rising number of coronavirus cases in younger people. Officials say they’ve seen it play out in other counties, where businesses had to shut down because the number of COVID-19 cases skyrocketed.

Officials are cracking down in an effort to prevent that from happening.

After being on lockdown for months, many are glad to finally hang with their friends but not everyone is going about it responsibly.

“I just want to see everything stay open so wearing a mask is not the most difficult task,” Ryan Vickers, of Media, said.

The continuous increase of positive COVID-19 cases among young adults is being traced back to overcrowded bars and restaurants, where most people are lacking face coverings.

Media resident Liz Johnson says, “it is important and it’s a safety measure and you get used to it like anything.”

Public health experts say they are doing everything they can to resist a rise in infection rates in the county. So Delaware County officials are now cracking down on businesses that ignore social distancing mandates.

“I think it’s something that needs to happen,” Vickers said.

Complying with public health guidelines is a must.

“Standing in a bar area is not permitted,” Vice Chair of Delaware County Council Dr. Monica Taylor said.

The fear is that the county will have to revert to the yellow phase.

“When the numbers go up, it doesn’t matter who did it,” Councilwoman Elaine Paul Schaefer said. “That means going backwards, could mean not going back to college or your job will shutdown.”

Delaware County is looking forward to the community input to help keep businesses accountable.

They’ve set up a hotline (1-800-932-0602) and website so people can report businesses that are falling short.