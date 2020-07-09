'COVID Is Real': Camden Man Discharged From Hospital After Spending 44 Days On Ventilator

Comments
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – In Camden, a heartwarming salute to a COVID-19 patient who fought the virus with all he had, and won. Forty-one-year-old Darnell Lewis, of Camden, was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.
He arrived at Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on May 1. The next day he was transferred to the intensive care unit and spent 44 days on a ventilator.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
“I’m here because of prayer, prayer works,” Lewis said. “People, this is real. I flatlined for five minutes, I was gone. COVID is real. Stay in the house, stay home.”
Lewis gave praise to God for helping him through the ordeal. He also thanked the healthcare workers who never gave up, allowing him to go home.
You must log in to post a comment.