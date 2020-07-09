PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Friends and family gathered for a vigil Thursday to remember a 15-year-old football standout, who was shot and killed while riding in his bike in Overbrook. Balloons carrying messages of grief were released from the Frankford High School football field, where the teenager played.
Philadelphia police believe Angelo Walker was an unintended target in a triple shooting last weekend.
Investigators continue to hunt for his killer.
“He was excelling in football, he danced. He rapped a little. He just did a little bit of everything,” Sharron Baker, Angelo’s great aunt, said. “We’re just deeply scarred and hurt for losing him and especially in this manner.”
The football team took a knee together and shared a private moment.
Football coach Bill Sytsma says this is the third player he’s lost to gun violence.
