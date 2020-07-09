Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -Philadelphia police are investigating a violent home invasion and shooting in Manayunk. Police say three men wearing ski masks kicked in the front door of a house on the 300 block of Burnside Street Wednesday night.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
According to police, one of the suspects shot a 36-year-old man in the back. Two other men in the home were also injured but were treated at the scene.
It’s not clear at this point what was taken from the property.
The suspects remain at large.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.