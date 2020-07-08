PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the School District of Philadelphia prepares for the new school year, one of the key issues will be making sure cleaning protocols are in place. Officials held a webinar on Wednesday to outline some of those plans.
The school district is currently working to make sure schools and classrooms will have adequate ventilation and that hand sanitizer stations will be in place.
They’re also looking to hire additional custodians to meet their new cleaning standards.
“Our focus remains, providing safe buildings for our students and staff. Our guidelines meet all the recommendations from the CDC, Pennsylvania Department of Health and City of Philadelphia Department of Health,” Alicia Prince, acting chief of facilities management and capital programs, said. “And as we continue to prepare for reopening buildings, we will continue to monitor for any new best practices to implement.”
