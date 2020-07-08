CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) — A rare corpse flower, nicknamed “Sprout,” is set to bloom at Longwood Gardens any day now.

The bloom only lasts one to two days and is best experienced at night.

If you want to get a whiff of the stinky flower, Longwood has extended its hours until midnight tonight.

The gardens will also be open from 6 a.m. to midnight Thursday.

