KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) — A rare corpse flower, nicknamed “Sprout,” is set to bloom at Longwood Gardens any day now.
The bloom only lasts one to two days and is best experienced at night.
Did you know that I have my own live webcam in my Tropical Terrace? You can have your own 24/7 #BloomWatch party! Check me out at https://t.co/HxP4GHyqC9 #SproutStinks #TitanArum pic.twitter.com/lfoLRLmsiY
— longwoodgardens (@longwoodgardens) July 8, 2020
If you want to get a whiff of the stinky flower, Longwood has extended its hours until midnight tonight.
The gardens will also be open from 6 a.m. to midnight Thursday.
