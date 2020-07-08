Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 28-year-old man was shot multiple times in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Wednesday morning, police say. The shooting happened just after 7 a.m. on the 3300 block of Jasper Street.
Police say the victim suffered gunshot wounds to the hip and back. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and listed in critical condition.
Police are currently investigating and have not made any arrests at this time.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
