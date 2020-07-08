Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Plans to shut down part of East Passyunk Avenue to traffic to encourage outdoor dining and shopping have hit a roadblock. The East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District initially planned to close the street to traffic between Broad and Dickinson Streets from Friday afternoon to Sunday evening.
It would have been the city’s first temporary road closure as part of the reopening from COVID-19. But organizers blame a number of outside circumstances for postponing the event.
They say it will be rescheduled.
