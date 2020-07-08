TRENTON (CBS) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will sign an executive order Wednesday mandating the wearing of masks, both indoors and outdoors, if social distancing cannot be ensured. Murphy says the new mask order will be “enforceable.”

More information is expected to be released during his 1 p.m. coronavirus briefing — which you can watch on CBSN Philly.

UPDATE: Face coverings are now REQUIRED in outdoor public spaces when social distancing is not practicable. Exceptions for individuals:

☑️Under two years old

☑️Eating/drinking at an outdoor dining establishment

☑️When wearing a mask would inhibit health or safety pic.twitter.com/tHOfkCrF3C — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) July 8, 2020

The order will be in addition to a previous order Murphy signed that required masks to be worn while indoors at businesses.

This comes in an effort to reverse the upward trend the Garden State is seeing as coronavirus cases begin to increase.

On Tuesday, officials reported 267 coronavirus cases as the statewide total nears 174,000. There were also 52 additional COVID-19-related deaths and the death toll now stands at 13,425.

New Jersey’s rate of transmission exceeds 1.0 for the first time in 10 weeks, Murphy explained earlier this week. This means for every new case of COVID-19, that case is leading to at least one other new case.

Several recent outbreaks have been directly tied to traveling to COVID-19 hotspots.

The state has expanded its travel advisory to impact 19 states across the nation, including Delaware.