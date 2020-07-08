TRENTON (CBS) — Face coverings are now required to be worn in New Jersey while indoors and outdoors at public places. Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order on Wednesday mandating the use of face coverings while in public if social distancing cannot be ensured.

The new mandate is expected to be “enforceable.”

Murphy says this is a step he hoped he wouldn’t have to take. But this, he says, is common sense for the common good.

In Ocean City, visitors crammed onto a crowded beach to fit in, but there was barely a mask in sight. Regardless of Murphy’s new mandate, some refuse to cover their faces while outside.

“Inside makes all the sense in the world. Outside, I think it should be up to the individual because my understanding is, there’s a difference of opinion on how effective the mask is, especially outside,” Hall Landis claimed.

The number of COVID-19 cases in New Jersey is on the rise, particularly in beach towns.

“This virus doesn’t care what political party you belong to, it doesn’t care what you may or may not think about masking up, it doesn’t care about you or your family. It frankly, just wants to kill you and move on to the next victim,” Murphy said.

If social distancing isn’t feasible, the new executive order mandates people to wear a mask when outside.

“If this is the least I can do to stop the spread in any way, it’s a simple thing to do. It’s uncomfortable, but if it’s there least we can do, it’s not that hard,” Laurelton resident Abby Graves said.

Especially on a crowded boardwalk, where one may be exposed.

“I live with my grandma right now so I’m doing my best to protect her. It’s not about me. It’s about other people too,” Ocean City resident Gina Peluso said.

For the nine million people residents of the Garden State, plus its visitors.

“How can they enforce everybody? It comes down to if you’re going to do it for one person you have to do it for everybody. You have to be fair,” Ocean City resident Bob Greenwood said.

Murphy says he understands it will be difficult to enforce this new mandate, but says officials will be focusing on large gatherings with a lack of social distancing.

There are face-covering exceptions for individuals who are under the age of 2, eating or drinking at an outdoor dining establishment, when eating a mask would inhibit health or safety.

As of Wednesday, the state’s rate of transmission exceeds 1.0 for the first time in 10 weeks, Murphy explained earlier this week. This means for every new case of COVID-19, that case is leading to at least one other new case.

Several recent outbreaks have been directly tied to traveling to COVID-19 hotspots.

The state has expanded its travel advisory to impact 19 states across the nation, including Delaware.

CBS3’s Alecia Reid contributed to this report.