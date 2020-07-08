Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Franklin Institute is reopening to visitors Wednesday with new safety measures in place. Face coverings and no-touch temperature checks will be required for staff and visitors 3 years of age and older.
The museum is also reducing the capacity to just 25% and admission is being timed on an hourly basis.
Visitors must purchase their tickets online.
The doors open at 10 a.m.
The institute will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays for deep cleaning.
