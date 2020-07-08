Comments
PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) – It appears a statue of Christopher Columbus at Cooper River Park in Pennsauken came down overnight. Video sent to Eyewitness News shows just the base there.
There is no official word from Camden County officials about the removal at this time.
Meanwhile, the mayor of Trenton has announced the city will remove a statue of Christopher Columbus in his city. It’s been covered by a tarp in Columbus Park since mid-June after it was vandalized. The mayor says the statue will be placed in storage and the park will also be renamed.
