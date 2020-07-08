MEDFORD, N.J. (CBS) – It’s shaping up to be another busy day at the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission offices. Long lines are once again forming outside the centers on Wednesday, a day after reopening. The centers were closed for four months due to the pandemic.

Eyewitness News was at the MVC in Medford Wednesday where lines began to form around 5 a.m. At least 100 people were already in line.

Some people brought lawn chairs to help them pass the time after a frustratingly long wait on Tuesday. The MVC said they had extra staff on hand yesterday to try and speed things along for customers.

Just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, Toms River police tweeted the office there had reached capacity for the day.

“We don’t want you waiting in line only to be turned away,” Toms River police tweeted. “Some transactions can be done online, please see link for details and additional information.”

Our officers have advised us that the Toms River DMV has reached their capacity for today. We don’t want you waiting in line only to be turned away. Some transactions can be done online, please see link for details and additional information. https://t.co/zzHFIofZx7 — TomsRiverPolice (@TomsRiverPolice) July 8, 2020

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

The MVC says they are taking appointments for certain services. Managers reminded people that many tasks like license renewals can be done online.

The state is keeping motor vehicle centers closed on Mondays throughout July to give crews time to do a deep cleaning of the buildings.

Meanwhile, State Assembly Minority Leader Jon Brammick is publicly calling for Gov. Phil Murphy to “take action.” He is asking the MVC offices be open seven days a week, 12 hours a day and that social distancing be set up outside the centers.

He also wants a 90-day moratorium on all motor vehicle regulation enforcement and wants the governor to apologize for the “incompetent” reopening of the MVC.