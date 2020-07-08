GRANVILLE SUMMIT, Pa. (CBS) — Two men, from Philadelphia and Delaware Counties, were killed after they were struck by lightning while taking cover from a violent storm in a large field in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Officials say four men were working on a deer stand in a large field on the 400 block of Tube Drive in Granville Township when the storm moved through the area with violent lightning around 2:30 p.m. Monday.
The four men found shelter under a large wooden platform with a wooden deer blind on top.
Lightning reportedly struck the stand traveling downward to an aluminum ladder which 43-year-old Jason Gamba, of Havertown, and 34-year-old Craig Kelemen, of Philadelphia, were in direct contact with. Both men were pronounced dead on the scene.
Two other men, who were not directly touching Gamba, Kelemen or the ladder and were transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Trauma Center for observation.
The two survivors were John Maiale and his son, Joseph Maiale, both of Franklin Square, New York.
