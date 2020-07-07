Comments
WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Just days after canceling July 4th fireworks, Wildwood is pulling the plug on its Friday Night Fireworks for now.
The mayor says he’s postponing the shows because he’s worried about safety. He says not enough people are social distancing and wearing masks.
“Unfortunately, many feel that social distancing and masks are arbitrary rather than lifesaving. If we are going to do this, we have to do it right – do it in a way that we can protect the most valuable part of Wildwood which is people,” Mayor Pete Byron said.
