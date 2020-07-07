Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University will soon begin a search for a new president. Richard Englert has announced his plans to retire.
He told the board of trustees his decision Tuesday morning.
Englert has held 17 different positions in his 45 years at Temple and is the university’s 11th president.
He will retire next year and will remain president during the search for his successor to ensure a smooth transition.
Englert will be 75 in December. Congratulations, and all the best!
