PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University Hospital is taking part in a clinical trial for a treatment of COVID-19. They have treated the first patients in the United States using a novel immunotherapy approach.
Dr. Gerard Criner, the principal investigator, says the therapy is designed to increase a patient’s antibodies.
“Specifically neutralizing antibodies against COVID-19, the spike on the outside of the virus, that will not only decrease the viral replication in a shortened term, but in the long term, produce a high level of antibodies that would give patients a protective immunity,” Dr. Criner said.
The investigational treatment is administered by infusion and has been given to six patients so far.
