PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city’s Frankford section. It happened just after 11 p.m. Monday on the 4700 block of Griscom Street.
Officers patrolling the area say they heard gunshots and found a 33-year-old man on the ground with gunshot wounds. That victim was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
“This 33-year-old victim shot two times in his chest. Now, based on ballistic evidence we know at least two shots were fired from a semiautomatic weapon,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.
Police say the victim lived about a block away from the shooting scene. Investigators don’t have a motive and say the gunman remains at large.
