PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The city of Philadelphia continues to be ravaged by gun violence after yet another series of shootings Tuesday night. At least seven people have been shot in the city.

The violence began around 4 p.m. after police say a 21-year-old man was shot several times in a car on the 3800 block of Folsom Street.

According to police, the man suffered gunshot wounds to his legs and lower abdomen.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he’s listed in critical condition. Police say he is expected to survive.

So far no arrests have been made.

Police say they are investigating whether the shooting was drug-related after a large amount of a green, leafy substance was found inside the vehicle.

A few hours after, police say two men were shot along the 5100 block of 8th Street around 6:20 p.m. in the city’s Olney section.

One of the victims, a 22-year-old man, is in critical condition after he was shot once in the head and once in the thigh. The second victim, an 18-year-old man, was shot twice in the lower back but was able to drive himself to a nearby hospital where he is in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

In North Philadelphia, two more men were shot Tuesday night. Police say the shooting happened on the 2400 block of North Park Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

The victims, a 51-year-old and a 31-year-old, are both in stable condition.

Police say an arrest has been made.

The violence did not end there. On the 1600 block of North 6th Street, police say a 25-year-old man was shot three times. He is listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, on the 5900 block of Spring Street, a 57-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and is in stable condition at the hospital.

So far, no arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.