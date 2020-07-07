PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While many parts of the country continue to see a rise in COVID-19 cases, Philadelphia officials say the city’s case count remains stable. Now officials are working to determine what the new school year will look like.
In preparation, Superintendent Dr. William Hite announced a series of virtual town hall meetings.
“There are five sessions offering the public the opportunity to get updates on the planning efforts for the 2020/2021 school year. And importantly to provide additional feedback to inform final planning and decision making,” Dr. Hite said.
REMINDER: The District will be hosting Virtual Town Hall sessions July 7th-9th. Topics include: health and safety, cleaning practices, school schedules, and curriculum and instruction. To learn more please visit: https://t.co/yimBWdrcm6 pic.twitter.com/YmloB1u75j
— Philadelphia Schools (@PHLschools) July 7, 2020
