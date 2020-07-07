CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While many parts of the country continue to see a rise in COVID-19 cases, Philadelphia officials say the city’s case count remains stable. Now officials are working to determine what the new school year will look like.

In preparation, Superintendent Dr. William Hite announced a series of virtual town hall meetings.

“There are five sessions offering the public the opportunity to get updates on the planning efforts for the 2020/2021 school year. And importantly to provide additional feedback to inform final planning and decision making,” Dr. Hite said.

For more information on the town hall series and ways you can provide feedback to the school district, click here.

