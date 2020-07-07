PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is in police custody following a barricade situation in the East Falls section of the city. According to officials, they first responded to the 3200 block of Defense Terrace around 12:42 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of a man waving two guns around.
Officers then say they saw the man running into the Abbotsford Homes while grabbing his waistband.
A barricade was declared just before 1:30 p.m.
According to police, a woman and a child were inside of the home at the time but exited the home out of the back door around 2:40 p.m.
It appears the man police say was armed and had barricaded himself inside a unit at the Abbotsford Homes has surrendered without further incident. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/0oOTt50V4Y
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) July 7, 2020
The suspect was taken into custody just before 2:50 p.m. There were no injuries to police or civilians.
