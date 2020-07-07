CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is in police custody following a barricade situation in the East Falls section of the city. According to officials, they first responded to the 3200 block of Defense Terrace around 12:42 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of a man waving two guns around.

Officers then say they saw the man running into the Abbotsford Homes while grabbing his waistband.

A barricade was declared just before 1:30 p.m.

According to police, a woman and a child were inside of the home at the time but exited the home out of the back door around 2:40 p.m.

The suspect was taken into custody just before 2:50 p.m. There were no injuries to police or civilians.

