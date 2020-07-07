PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SWAT officers brought about a peaceful end to what Philadelphia police are calling a barricade situation Tuesday. The standoff unfolded for hours at the city’s Abbotsford Homes development in the East Falls section of the city.

Police say nobody was hurt. But things were very tense for quite a while.

A man police say they first tried to stop because it appeared he was trying to conceal a firearm in his waistband retreated into a home here at the Abbotsford Homes development.

Investigators say he refused to come out. It was also believed he had a child with him.

The SWAT team and police negotiators were called in to help diffuse the situation. For a while, police had weapons trained on the end unit where the man was barricaded.

At around 2:45 p.m., a woman and child left the residence, and then five minutes later, the man surrendered.

Police say they are in the process of gathering details from that woman to determine if she was held against her will by the man.

Investigators are still sorting out if he lived there or if he saw it is an opportunity to hide from police. It’s unclear what charges the man may face.