PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The city of Philadelphia is also recommending that visitors from Delaware self-quarantine for 14 days. Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley says the recommendation applies to any state with a high incidence of COVID-19.
People Traveling From Delaware Put On Notice After New Jersey, New York Adds State To Travel Advisory List
“That includes states like Florida and Texas who have very high rates. Delaware has newly met our threshold. I’m just realizing as of today that this is going to cause some practical issues for commuters,” Dr. Farley said. “So, at the moment, I’m not recommending that for commuters. We’re going to look at whether we need to change our recommendations.”
Around 60,000 people commute between Delaware and Philadelphia each day.
