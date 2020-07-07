PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a stretch of violent days in Philadelphia, community leaders are coming together to call for peace. An emergency “Peace Not Guns March” was held at Wharton Square Park in South Philadelphia Tuesday.
This weekend, nearly three dozen people were shot, including two in Councilperson Kenyatta Johnson’s district.
Gun Violence Continues To Plague Philadelphia As At Least 7 People Shot Tuesday Night
“For me, it’s about just coming out here, organizing with the community, saying enough is enough. Beyond just marching at this rally, we’re gonna strategize, we’re gonna organize as a community from a grassroots level to figure out how can we stop this violence here in the City of Philadelphia when it comes to young people carrying these guns,” Johnson said.
As of July 5, 210 people have been murdered in Philadelphia in 2020. That’s a 27% increase compared to the same time last year.
