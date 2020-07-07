TRENTON (CBS) — Delaware has been added to the list of states on New Jersey’s travel advisory. Delaware residents traveling to New Jersey are advised to self-quarantine for a 14-day period, Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday.
The updated list also includes Kansas and Oklahoma.
“Several outbreaks across New Jersey are directly tied to travel from COVID-19 hotspots nationwide,” Murphy said. “In order to responsibly continue down our road back to restart and recovery, we must remain vigilant in our collective effort to beat the virus and reduce the rate of transmission. I urge those arriving from one of these 19 states to self-quarantine and get a COVID-19 test to prevent additional flareups across the state and ensure the health and safety of their fellow New Jerseyans.”
There are now 19 states on the travel advisory.
The advisory applies to anyone arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or a state with 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average.
New Jersey residents are also advised to self-quarantine for 14 days if they are traveling home from any of the 19 states listed below:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Kansas
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- North Carolina
- Nevada
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
