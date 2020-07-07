PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden has won New Jersey’s mostly mail-in Democratic presidential primary. Biden also won Delaware’s primary.
LIVE RESULTS: New Jersey 2020 Primary Election
Biden faced Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders on the ballot Tuesday, even though Biden has accumulated enough delegates to become the party’s presumptive nominee.
New Jersey’s already-late primary got pushed a month later because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy mandated that the election take place mostly by mail-in ballots.
New Jersey’s 14 electoral votes have gone to Democrats in every presidential election since 1988.
One of the key races in New Jersey is the 2nd Congressional District, where Congressman Jeff Van Drew is running as a Republican for the first time.
He left the Democratic Party last year after refusing to vote to impeach President Donald Trump.
Van Drew is facing Robert Patterson in the primary.
President Trump has won Delaware’s Republican presidential primary.
Biden, a longtime senator from Delaware before serving two terms as vice president, is already the party’s presumptive nominee.
