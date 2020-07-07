CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A special birthday celebration was held in Philadelphia’s Graduate Hospital neighborhood Tuesday. Relatives and friends threw a party fit for a queen in honor of Naomi Collins’ 90th birthday.

(credit: CBS3)

It was extra special because earlier this year, Collins was hospitalized with COVID-19.

It was the only time she’s ever been hospitalized outside of giving birth to her nine children.

An extra special happy birthday to Naomi Collins. What a blessing!

Comments