PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 12-year-old boy suffered serious injuries to his left hand while he was playing with an explosive device in the city’s Kensington neighborhood. The 12-year-old was with friends near G Street and Allegheny Avenue when the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Police were on patrol in the area and heard the explosion, but by the time they got there, the boy had run home to his mother.
The boy suffered serious injuries to his left hand but police say he didn’t suffer any other injuries to the rest of his body. He was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital where he is in critical condition but is expected to survive.
Police believe the device was either an M-80 or possibly a quarter stick of dynamite because of the sound it created and the damage it caused.
Police say the incident was captured on their real-time crime cameras.
