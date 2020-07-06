Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The violence continues in Philadelphia Monday as a 41-year-old man was shot dead in the city’s Hunting Park section. It happened on the 4600 block of North Broad Street around 4 p.m.
Police say the victim was shot once in the head and twice in the neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
The lastest homicide follows a July 4th weekend where 31 people were shot, 7 fatally, including a 6-year-old boy.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
