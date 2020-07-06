PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – More gun violence in the city of Philadelphia. Seven people died from gunfire in a little more than a day over the 4th of July weekend.
Philadelphia police say Sunday through Monday morning, 26 people were shot and seven victims were killed, including many under the age of 21. That includes a 6-year-old boy who died after being shot in the chest in the far northeast area of Philadelphia on the 4600 block of Kendrick Street.
Philadelphia police were kept busy all day.
Five shootings involved more than one victim, including in Overbrook, part of a triple shooting where a 15-year-old was later pronounced dead.
Homicides continue to rise in the city despite the COVID-19 restrictions. Homicides are now up 22% from this same point a year ago.
Of at least 13 separate incidents from Sunday, one arrest has been made.
