PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of the people killed over a violent weekend in Philadelphia was 15-year-old Angelo Walker. He was shot in the head while riding his bike in Overbrook. Angelo played football at Frankford High School.

Our Kimberly Davis talked with his coach about this tremendous loss for the school community.

31 People Shot, 7 Dead, Including 6-Year-Old, During Violent July 4th Weekend In Philadelphia, Police Sources Say

A violent holiday weekend has left not only a family grieving but an entire football team after a 15-year-old was gunned down.

His coach says he had a promising future that was cut short.

“This has taken us all by surprise. It’s just heartbreaking,” said Frankford High School Head Football Coach Bill Sytsma.

Coach Sytsma says Angelo, a running back and defensive back, was known to joke around.

“As a coach you want to keep your players safe, you work hard to keep your players safe. I do everything in my power to keep my players safe and it still happens,” Sytsma said.

Angelo, a 35-year-old man and a 36-year-old man were all shot around 8:20 p.m. on the 6100 block of Nassau Road in Overbrook on Sunday.

Angelo was shot in the head. He was rushed to Lankenau Medical Center where he later died.

This is coach Sytsma’s third player he’s lost due to gun violence.

“We need the city to really fight this. We need everybody to fight this. This just keeps happening. I can’t. I can’t bury another player, this is three years in a row,” he said. “I can’t do it anymore.”

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

Angelo had a family on and off the field.

As they prepare to bury their loved one, his killer is still at large.

“We got to get off the sidelines. We all have a part to play in this, and we need to play that part,” Sytsma said.

The other two men who were shot are listed in stable condition.

If you have any information that could put the shooter behind bars, contact Philadelphia police.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.